Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Rises By 32.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.0 days.
OTCMKTS SBKFF opened at $72.14 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in State Bank of India stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.
