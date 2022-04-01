Short Interest in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Declines By 27.0%

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 24,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,971. Tailwind International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

