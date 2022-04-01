Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rises By 40.6%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
About First Bancshares (Get Rating)
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.