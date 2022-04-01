Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rises By 40.6%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $689.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

