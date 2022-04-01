Short Interest in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Increases By 43.3%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.00.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.
About Goodyear Tire & Rubber
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
