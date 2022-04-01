Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declines By 25.3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,660,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 34,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

