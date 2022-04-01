Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Rises By 41.3%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 511.5 days.

TMTNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of TMTNF opened at $95.90 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

