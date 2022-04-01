Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Decreases By 21.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,300 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 1,527,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.8 days.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Transurban Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $11.22.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

