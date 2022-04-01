Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 250,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

NYSE HIX opened at $6.02 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

