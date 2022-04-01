Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,670 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.