Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

