Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €71.10 ($78.13) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.24 ($61.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

