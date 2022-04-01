Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

