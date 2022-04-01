Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,894. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.
About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
