Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SIFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,894. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

