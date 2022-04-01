Signaturefd LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 68,698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $86.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $97.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.