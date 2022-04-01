Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

