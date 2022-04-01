Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

