Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGFY. Cowen decreased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

