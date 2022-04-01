Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGFY. Cowen decreased their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.70.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91.
In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
