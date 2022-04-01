Simmons Bank Has $64.55 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,491 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National accounts for about 4.5% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $64,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. 683,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,857. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

