Simmons Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.92. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

