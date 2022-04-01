Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.22. 8,785,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.