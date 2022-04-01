Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. 3,149,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

