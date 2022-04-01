Simmons Bank Sells 78,495 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,495 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,330. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

