Simmons Bank Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.11. 797,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,742. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.91. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

