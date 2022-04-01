SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.12 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $129.57 million and $9.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003627 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00037196 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00108588 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About SingularityNET
According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “
SingularityNET Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.