SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

