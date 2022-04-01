SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

S92 stock opened at €38.02 ($41.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €25.10 ($27.58) and a fifty-two week high of €55.55 ($61.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.