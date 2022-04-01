Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,863 shares of company stock worth $9,883,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
