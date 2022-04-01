SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.84. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 31,832 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

