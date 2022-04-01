Smith Micro Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,676 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 708 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. Dawson James dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

