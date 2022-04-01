Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $229.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Snowflake by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

