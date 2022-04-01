Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.
