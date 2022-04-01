Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 639,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SOPA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.