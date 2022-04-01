Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “
SDXAY has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.
About Sodexo (Get Rating)
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.