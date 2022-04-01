SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.18

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.18 and traded as low as $44.27. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.
SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank Group (SFTBF)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.