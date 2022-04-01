Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Update

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SWAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 297,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,451. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

