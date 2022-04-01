Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €32.40 ($35.60) and last traded at €32.26 ($35.45). Approximately 134,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.64 ($34.77).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)
Read More
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.