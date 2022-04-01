Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €32.40 ($35.60) and last traded at €32.26 ($35.45). Approximately 134,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.64 ($34.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

