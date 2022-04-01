Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $8.84 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

