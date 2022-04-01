Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 372,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 338,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

