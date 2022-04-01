Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.99.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
