Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.44. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.