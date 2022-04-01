Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,089.02

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,089.02 ($14.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.78). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,116.25 ($14.62), with a volume of 2,432 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,091.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,136.16. The stock has a market cap of £100.30 million and a PE ratio of 27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Solid State news, insider Gary Marsh sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,249 ($16.36), for a total value of £20,358.70 ($26,668.46).

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

