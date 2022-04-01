Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
DTC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
