Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

DTC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

