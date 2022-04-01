SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) fell 6% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 4,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.