SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) fell 6% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 4,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.
SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
