SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.57 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year sales of $52.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $52.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $79.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.80. 170,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,404. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

