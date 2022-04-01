Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 87,286 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 11,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,069. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

