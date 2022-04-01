South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

SPFI stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $470.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

