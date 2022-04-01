Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $407.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

