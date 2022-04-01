Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.11. 221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $407.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.