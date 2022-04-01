SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.57. SouthState posted earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.34.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $81.15. 22,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SouthState by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SouthState by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SouthState by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,516,000 after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,211,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

