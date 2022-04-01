SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in SouthState by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

