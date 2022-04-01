Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Spark Networks stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

