Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Spark Power Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
