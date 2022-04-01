SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

SPTN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

